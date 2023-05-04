Over 200 Students Attend Job Fair For Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program

More than 200 Plano teens recently attended a professional job fair, hoping to land a position in this year’s Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program.

Now in its 10th year, the annual internship program gives Plano and Plano ISD high school students the chance to acquire valuable experience through employment in a professional place of work.

Along with invaluable life lessons provided to student interns, the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program aims to offer as many internships as possible during the summer.

Since 2014, the inaugural year for the program, over 600 Plano high school students have received internships at small and large companies, nonprofits and governmental agencies throughout the city.

Before the start of the job fair, IT company NTT Data Services (a volunteer sponsor) conducted over 50 practice interviews with the students, giving them last-minute advice in preparation for the event. Plano ISD Superintendent Dr. Theresa Williams was also on site offering encouragement to students throughout the afternoon.

During the fair at the Plano Event Center on April 21, 2023, the hundreds of Plano-based students in attendance met with over 60 employers of some of the area’s top businesses and nonprofits. In total, around 360 interviews were conducted, according to a release.

In the coming weeks, the participating students will learn if they have been accepted into the 2023 summer internship program, which runs for eight weeks between June 12 through Aug. 4.

All students that land a spot in the program will earn a minimum wage of $12 an hour and will work between 20-40 hours per week, depending on the position.

Among the sponsors of the 10th annual Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program include Capital One (founding sponsor), Boeing, Bank of America, among others. In addition, JPMorgan Chase was the sponsor for this year’s job fair event.

To learn more about the internship program, head over to planomayorsinterns.org.

Related