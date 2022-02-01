Over 400 Lawsuits From Travis Scotts Astroworld Turned Into One Case

A judge has combined over 400 Astroworld lawsuits into one big case.

Since last November, the Astroworld Festival has been the source of over 400 lawsuits after leaving 10 people dead, one as young as 10 years old.

Since the tragic festival, there have been twists and turns and blame being pointed at Travis Scott, who has been helpless in the situation since he can’t really talk at length about the case. He did do a sit-down with Charlemagne Tha God and admits he never knew anyone was in danger at the festival, though that’s all we’ve heard from the rapper.

Congress has asked Live Nation to submit information on the deadly night and in their official letter, surprisingly, the company never mentioned Travis Scott. Regardless of facts or public opinion, the lawsuits have not stopped and continue to roll in. According to Billboard, one judge will now oversee the entire case as all 400 lawsuits have been rolled into one multi-district case.

Such “multidistrict litigation” is standard procedure in mass injury lawsuits, with the goal of avoiding the inefficiency of individually trying many cases that share key similarities. It will allow a single judge to coordinate the cases to streamline complex pre-trial procedures like discovery – the process of handing over evidence. It could also make it easier to negotiate a single settlement to resolve all of the cases.

Also pointed out by Billboard is that big cases like this usually end in a large settlement. A good example is the 2017 shooting at the MGM, in which the hotel paid $800 million to settle for 4400 people. Hopefully this brings this situation closer to an end so all sides can focus on healing.