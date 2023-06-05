Over 50 ATMs Targeted In North Texas Theft Ring

(*50*) June 1, 2023, the Plano Police division, in collaboration with SWAT groups, arrested 8 folks stuck red-handed whilst burglarizing an ATM gadget at a 7-Eleven comfort retailer on Fort Worth Drive in Denton, TX. The Denton Police Department joined within the investigation post-burglary. These apprehensions are anticipated to result in a solution of over 50 ATM robbery instances.

The Plano police detectives gained leads of an ATM housebreaking that came about on May 25, 2023, a couple of days ahead of the new arrests. Five unidentified suspects brought about in depth hurt to belongings to forcefully take away the ATM from the premises at a 7-Eleven in Plano, TX, the use of a pickup truck. The suspects fled the scene with an unknown sum of money within the stolen pickup truck, later discovered deserted at an rental advanced in Garland, TX.

The Plano police, of their next investigation, known equivalent patterns of illegal activity in different North Texas towns. As part of the joint investigation, detectives from Plano, Coppell, Dallas, Euless, Frisco, Garland, and Grapevine police departments, together with the Department of Public Safety, and 7-Eleven Zone Asset Protection Manager, collaborated to trace down the suspects and discover their explicit manner of operation.

All the folks face second-degree prison fees for ATM robbery valued at lower than $300,000 and are detained on the Denton County Jail. It is predicted that additional fees will likely be pressed towards them because the investigation progresses.

