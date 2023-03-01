Over 50 COVID-related deaths reported in North Texas in February

This is now the 20 th immediately day the dep. has reported fewer than 500 hospitalizations for the North Texas house.

DALLAS — North Texas is constant to peer a lower in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths around the house.

Earlier in January, strikes by way of a number of international locations to mandate COVID-19 exams for passengers getting back from China replicate world worry that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.

At the time, U.S., Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy introduced trying out necessities for passengers from China. The U.S. cited each the surge in infections and what it mentioned used to be a loss of information, together with genomic sequencing of the virus traces in the rustic.

On Jan. 4, 2023, North Texas Trauma Service Area E had greater than 1,000 hospitalizations for the primary time since Feb. 2022.

Here is a more in-depth have a look at what positive COVID-19 statistics these days seem like in the North Texas house.

Hospitalizations for North Texas Trauma Service Area E stay beneath 500

There are these days 428 COVID-19 sufferers in hospitals from Trauma Service Area E, in step with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

This is the 20 th immediately day the dep. has reported fewer than 500 hospitalizations for the North Texas house.

The record-high collection of hospitalizations took place on Jan. 21, 2022, when there have been 4,341 sufferers in the realm’s hospitals.

Trauma Service Area E these days has a 14-day reasonable of 419 hospitalizations.

The counties in this house come with:

Collin

Dallas

Denton

Ellis

Erath

Fannin

Grayson

Hood

Hunt

Johnson

Kaufman

Navarro

Palo Pinto

Parker

Rockwall

Somervell

Tarrant

Wise

14 new reported deaths for Dallas County in February

As of Wednesday, the closing day of a reported COVID-19 loss of life in Dallas County took place on Feb. 20, 2023, information from the Texas Department of State Health Services presentations. The closing time the county had greater than 10 reported deaths took place on Feb. 21, 2022, when there have been 10.

In February, there have been 14 reported COVID-19 deaths in Dallas County.

The record-high collection of deaths that reportedly took place in a unmarried day took place on Dec. 29, 2020, when there have been 43 reported deaths.

28 new reported deaths for Tarrant County in February

As of Wednesday, the closing day of a reported COVID-19 loss of life in Tarrant County took place on Feb. 20, 2023, information from the Texas Department of State Health Services presentations. The closing time the county had greater than 10 reported deaths took place on Feb. 16, 2022, when there have been 12 deaths.

In February, there have been 28 reported COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County.

The record-high collection of deaths that reportedly took place in a unmarried day took place on Jan. 6, 2021, when there have been 33 reported deaths.

10 new reported deaths for Collin County in February

As of Wednesday, the closing day of a reported COVID-19 loss of life in Collin County took place on Feb. 17, 2023, information from the Texas Department of State Health Services presentations. The closing time the county had greater than 10 reported deaths took place on Feb. 23, 2022, when there have been 10.

In February, there have been 10 reported COVID-19 deaths in Collin County.

The record-high collection of deaths that reportedly took place in a unmarried day took place on Jan. 11, 2022, and Jan. 20, 2022, when there have been 13 reported deaths on each days.

5 new reported deaths for Denton County thus far in January

As of Wednesday, the closing day of a reported COVID-19 loss of life in Denton County took place on Feb. 20, 2023, information from the Texas Department of State Health Services presentations. The closing time the county had greater than 10 reported deaths took place on Jan. 29, 2022, when there have been 11. This used to be additionally the record-high for deaths in a unmarried day for the county.