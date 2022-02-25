Over It! Wendy Williams Fires Management Team Amid Her Show’s Cancellation

Following her current firing from her personal present, Wendy Williams is cleansing home. She has reportedly fired her complete administration group, and intends to solely communicate to her son and ex-husband Kevin Hunter, The Solar studies.
Based on inside sources, the information outlet confirms that the 57-year-old TV persona has let go each her longtime supervisor, Bernie Younger, and her current disaster supervisor, Howard Bragman.
“Bernie and Howard are out. They don’t also have a strategy to get in touch along with her,” one supply informed The Sun. “Nobody has no strategy to get in touch with Wendy, she doesn’t even have her personal telephone anymore.”
The supply additionally claimed that Bragman was not employed by Williams herself, however by The Wendy Williams Present‘s manufacturing firm, Debmar Mercury, in response to her hospitalization for a psychiatric analysis in September 2020. Nonetheless, Debmar Mercury denied this declare.
The information of Bragman’s firing follows a mysterious publish to Williams’ Instagram account earlier this week by which somebody–purportedly Wendy herself–criticized his statement which partly thanked Debmar Mercury and accepted Sherri Shepherd as her alternative. The disaster supervisor was not satisfied that the speak present host was truly operating her personal social media.
As BLACK ENTERPRISE beforehand reported, Shepherd’s, self-titled Sherri will debut this upcoming fall.
One other supply tells The Solar that amongst her regarding well being points, Williams is having difficulties recognizing her longtime associates, however is in good fingers.
“Her son is doing an ideal job along with her, taking good care of her, and getting her the assistance she wants,” one insider mentioned. “Kevin Jr has energy of legal professional, however his dad helps him handle what meaning he must do. He’s younger, and due to every part happening, Wendy isn’t against having her ex-husband assist her.”
Looks as if Williams is cleansing home.