Over Memorial Day weekend, a gallon of gas costs more than the federal minimum wage in these places

Motorists throughout the U.S. are grappling with gasoline costs which can be reaching new data virtually day by day, however the ache is not evenly distributed throughout the nation. Take the handful of places the place a gallon of standard gasoline now prices as a lot because the federal minimal wage of $7.25.

It is a painful threshold that costs on the pump have reached at 11 stations — all in California, in keeping with GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan, an skilled on oil and fuel costs. Granted, the minimal wage in California is way above the federal minimal wage, with employees within the state incomes at the very least $14 an hour, however paying $7.25 a gallon or extra nonetheless takes a bit out of the standard paycheck.

The summer season driving season is right here! With it, the most costly #gasprices we’ve ever seen on a Memorial Day: $4.60/gal, and we’ll seemingly make a run to $4.75/gal within the subsequent couple weeks barring any main change. Est odds of reaching a nationwide of $5/gal this summer season: 65%. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 30, 2022

On common, California drivers are paying extra for fuel than drivers in another state — a median of $6.16 gallon as of May 31, in keeping with AAA. That’s partly attributable to increased taxes within the state to pay for infrastructure and different prices, however there’s additionally one thing that economist Severin Borenstein of the College of California, Berkeley, calls a “mystery gasoline surcharge” — a worth hole that may’t completely be defined by charges or different elements.

Listed below are the service stations in California charging at the very least $7.25 as of Might 31, in keeping with GasBuddy:

Chevron at 901 N. Alameda St. in Los Angeles: $8.05 a gallon

Mobil at 8489 Beverly Blvd. in Los Angeles: $7.49 a gallon

Shell at 900 North Hill Avenue in Los Angeles: $7.45 a gallon

Shell at 453 Fundamental St. in Bridgeport: $7.39 a gallon

Chevron at 51557 US-395 in Lee Vining: $7.39 a gallon

Chevron at 47047 CA-1 in Huge Sur: $7.37 a gallon

Valero at 377 Fundamental St. in Bridgeport: $7.35 a gallon

Shell at 125 Sharon Park Dr. in Menlo Park: $7.29 a gallon

Mobil at 22 Vista Level Drive in Lee Vining: $7.29 a gallon

Mobil at 4349 Laurel Canyon Blvd. in Studio Metropolis: $7.29 a gallon

Shell at 51424 US-395 in Lee Vining: $7.29 a gallon

As People returned to work after the Memorial Day weekend, common fuel costs had been at a report $4.62, up from $4.18 a month in the past and $3.04 throughout the identical interval final yr, in keeping with AAA.

Elsewhere across the U.S., De Haan warned in a tweet on Memorial Day that fuel costs might proceed to rise within the Nice Lakes area and in Florida, the place a gallon of standard in cities reminiscent of Tallahassee and Palm Seaside already prices $4.69, in keeping with GasBuddy.

Drivers spending 1000’s extra on fuel

People are more and more pessimistic in regards to the financial system, pushed by issues in regards to the highest inflation in 40 years and a inventory market that has plunged attributable to fears of a recession, in accordance to a brand new CBS Information ballot. Whereas motorists proceed to refill on the pump, they’re slicing again on spending in different areas — like eating out — to compensate.



Markets stay risky amid inflation and recession fears 04:52

The affect of excessive fuel costs is including up: the standard family is now spending $4,800 on fuel at an annual price, in contrast with $2,800 a yr in the past, in accordance to Wall Avenue analyst Ed Yardeni.

Sadly, analysts aren’t forecasting that fuel costs will recede anytime quickly. De Haan thinks there is a good probability costs will hit $5 a gallon this summer season, whereas an much more pessimistic evaluation from JPMorgan not too long ago forecast the nationwide common might prime $6 a gallon by August.

Borenstein of Berkeley not too long ago advised CBS Information that he would not foresee $2 or $Three per gallon fuel anytime quickly. That is as a result of crude oil costs have jumped since a yr earlier, and world demand for fossil fuels is rising whilst provide is lagging, he famous.

“Even earlier than Russia attacked Ukraine, we had been seeing the manufacturing of oil lagging. Producers in the US are reporting they’re having a tough time getting employees to come back again to the oil fields,” Borenstein mentioned. “They’re having supply-chain issues with components and tools.”