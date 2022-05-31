Overturned truck bursts into flames on I-75

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A semi-truck overturned on an I-75 overpass and burst into flames Friday morning, sending the trailer portion of the automobile plummeting to the roadway under.
Viewer video taken about 8:30 a.m. confirmed the mattress of the truck leaning in opposition to the overpass, nonetheless linked to the burning cab portion above.
Particles from the crash was strewn throughout the decrease degree of the intersection, a smashed axle with wheels nonetheless hooked up a number of yards past the overpass space.
Left and center lanes of the offramp and westbound lanes of Alico Street had been blocked whereas work continued to clear the wreckage.
Wrecking crews needed to winch the charred stays of the cab to the bottom shortly earlier than 10:30 a.m. so the truck might be towed away.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed the driving force was capable of escape the fiery crash with minor accidents.
Florida Freeway Patrol is investigating the circumstances main as much as the crash.