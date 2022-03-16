Owner closes down diner temporarily after customers were rude to staff

Up to date: 9:34 AM CDT Mar 16, 2022

Proprietor closes down diner briefly after prospects have been impolite to employees

The proprietor of a Wisconsin diner stated prospects’ rudeness pressured her to close down.The restaurant is scuffling with staffing.”Daily is loopy perhaps as a result of we’re so short-staffed,” stated Vicki Lehnerz, proprietor of Skinny Vic’s diner and Espresso Store.4 employees tried to maintain up Tuesday as the road grew.”We do not have a dishwasher. I haven’t got a busser. I haven’t got a number,” Lehnerz stated.The chef stated it has been a continuing wrestle to get employees.”Cooks, profession servers, they have been all pressured to go discover one thing else to do,” Lehnerz stated.On Sunday, she stated persistence ran out. Uninterested in impolite prospects, she shut down her diner and posted an indication on the door.”What occurred? How did it get that dangerous?” a reporter from sister station WISN requested.”The actual fact they should be snapped at. Simply the small snide feedback, the impolite feedback, it breaks them down,” Lehnerz stated.”She did not care about dropping cash. She cares so much about these staff,” stated John Bass, a daily buyer. Lehnerz stated since placing the join and shutting early, the assist has been overwhelming. Prospects got here out Tuesday to point out they needed to assist her out. “I actually hope it can assist folks perceive what not solely us, however everybody goes by means of,” a waitress stated. “It makes me need to cry. It is greater than disappointing, it is devastating. I nonetheless gotta pay lease. I can not simply shut my doorways, however on the identical time, I felt it was extraordinarily vital,” Lehnerz stated.

The proprietor of a Wisconsin diner stated prospects’ rudeness pressured her to close down.

The restaurant is scuffling with staffing.

“Daily is loopy perhaps as a result of we’re so short-staffed,” stated Vicki Lehnerz, proprietor of Skinny Vic’s diner and Espresso Store.

4 employees tried to maintain up Tuesday as the road grew.

“We do not have a dishwasher. I haven’t got a busser. I haven’t got a number,” Lehnerz stated.

The chef stated it has been a continuing wrestle to get employees.

“Cooks, profession servers, they have been all pressured to go discover one thing else to do,” Lehnerz stated.

On Sunday, she stated persistence ran out. Uninterested in impolite prospects, she shut down her diner and posted an indication on the door.

“What occurred? How did it get that dangerous?” a reporter from sister station WISN requested.

“The actual fact they should be snapped at. Simply the small snide feedback, the impolite feedback, it breaks them down,” Lehnerz stated.

“She did not care about dropping cash. She cares so much about these staff,” stated John Bass, a daily buyer.

Lehnerz stated since placing the join and shutting early, the assist has been overwhelming. Prospects got here out Tuesday to point out they needed to assist her out.

“I actually hope it can assist folks perceive what not solely us, however everybody goes by means of,” a waitress stated.

“It makes me need to cry. It is greater than disappointing, it is devastating. I nonetheless gotta pay lease. I can not simply shut my doorways, however on the identical time, I felt it was extraordinarily vital,” Lehnerz stated.