Owner of Capitol Square Service Station Dead at 83

Ester Thompson, 83, who owned (along with his son, Eric Thompson) the Capitol Square Service Station for 19 years, died on Feb. 11.

Mr. Thompson had been a department manager for the Dayton Tire Co. before he established a construction company (E & E Construction).

(At Capitol Square, he operated a Subway franchise restaurant, as well as a convenience store.)

Funeral services were held on Feb. 18 at the Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Rev. Racilus “Ray” Douglas officiated.

Interment was held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens. Arrangements were handled by Temple & Sons Funeral Directors.

He was born on Dec. 25, 1939, in Guthrie to Iverson Thompson Sr. and Pearl Moon Thompson.

In 1958, Mr. Thompson graduated from Douglass High School in Oklahoma City.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Thompson began his career working for Humpty Dumpty Foods as a butcher, and went on to work for the Sanitation Department of the city government, as a welder for the BS & B Steel Co. and to work for Dayton Tire.

Mr. Thompson’s first marriage was to the former Alzeda M. Dulan and his second marriage was to the former Gwendolyn Ellis.

He is survived by his third wife of 50 years, the former Joan Scott Reynolds.

Also, he is survived b two sons: Eric V. Thompson and Randall Thompson.

In addition, he is survived by a sister, Mary Jones.

Other survivors are a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.