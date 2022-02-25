Pacers vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 25 predictions from proven computer model

The Indiana Pacers will tackle the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are 20-40 general and 14-17 at residence, whereas Oklahoma Metropolis is 18-41 general and 9-21 on the street. Indiana and Oklahoma Metropolis have every misplaced seven of their final eight video games.

Indiana is favored by 7.5 factors within the newest Pacers vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas the over-under is ready at 222. Earlier than getting into any Thunder vs. Pacers picks, you will need to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each NBA sport 10,000 instances and has returned nicely over $10,000 in revenue for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the previous three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a shocking 69-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $2,300. Anybody following it has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Thunder. You possibly can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Listed here are a number of NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Thunder:

Pacers vs. Thunder unfold: Pacers -7.5

Pacers vs. Thunder over-under: 222 factors

Featured Sport | Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder

What it is advisable know in regards to the Pacers

Indiana snapped a seven-game dropping streak proper earlier than the All-Star break, choosing up a 113-108 win over Washington. The Pacers will make their return to the court docket on Friday evening, which is able to mark the primary sport again for star Malcolm Brogdon. He has not performed since Jan. 19 and has solely performed two video games since Dec. 21 as a result of an Achilles damage.

It will likely be Brogdon’s first sport alongside Tyrese Haliburton, who was acquired in a deal on the commerce deadline. Brogdon is averaging 18.5 factors, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds, whereas Haliburton is averaging 20.eight factors, 11.zero assists and 4.three boards. The Pacers have lined the unfold at a 12-5-1 clip of their final 18 video games towards a workforce from the Western Convention.

What it is advisable know in regards to the Thunder

Oklahoma Metropolis has misplaced seven of its final eight video games, together with a 124-104 setback towards Phoenix in its first sport again from the All-Star break. The Thunder do have a purpose to be optimistic although, as star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has returned from an damage. He missed the ultimate 10 video games earlier than the break as a result of a proper ankle sprain.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 factors on 13-of-22 capturing within the loss to the Suns on Thursday. Rookie level guard Josh Giddey has recorded triple-doubles in three of his final 4 video games. Oklahoma Metropolis has lined the unfold in six of its final seven street video games.

How one can make Thunder vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Thunder 10,000 instances and the outcomes are in. We will inform you that the model is leaning beneath, and it is also generated a point-spread choose that’s hitting in nicely over 60 p.c of simulations. You possibly can solely see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Thunder vs. Pacers? And which aspect of the unfold hits nicely over 60 p.c of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.