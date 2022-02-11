Front Page Sports

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers doesn’t ‘fear’ retirement or ‘moving on’ as he decides on NFL future

February 11, 2022
Al Lindsey
Aaron Rodgers became just the second four-time NFL MVP on Thursday night. What he said after — not during — his acceptance speech at the NFL Honors made the most headlines.

In that speech, Rodgers acknowledged five-time MVP Peyton Manning, who presented Rodgers the award, before giving a boilerplate address. He thanked various parties and then finished by dedicating the award to the late Ted Thompson, who drafted Rodgers as Green Bay’s general manager, and the late Maura Mandt, a former ESPN producer.

Among those Rodgers thanked was Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who has coached Rodgers to two of his four MVPs.

“Two out of three years, winning this thing — you’re a huge part of this. I love you, I appreciate you,” Rodgers said. “Thanks for trusting me, supporting me, empowering me and making things easy for me.”

Rodgers fielded questions from the media after the awards ceremony. Many of the queries were about his future in Green Bay.

Rodgers remained noncommittal on the subject, saying he hadn’t made any decisions and was just focused on enjoying his MVP honor.

Similar to Tom Brady, Rodgers didn’t give an exact timetable for an announcement, saying only it will come in “due time.” He added that he doesn’t want to put the Packers in a difficult situation with the timing of it.

By his own admission, Rodgers was displeased with upper management in Green Bay and the way certain situations were handled. Those relationships and the direction of the team have improved, as Rodgers noted.

The Packers finished the 2021 regular season 13-4 and as the top seed in the NFC playoffs. They lost in the divisional round to the 49ers. Rodgers said that the result won’t factor into his decision.

If this is the end of his time in Green Bay or the NFL — “I don’t fear retirement. I don’t fear moving on,” he said — it appears there is no ill will between the sides and that Rodgers has, at least momentarily, stopped to smell the roses.

But it didn’t sound to reporters as if Rodgers is ready to hang up the cleats. In that case, it may just be a matter of where he laces them up next season.





