Packers’ Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay for mandatory minicamp, to work with new WRs for first time, per report

Inexperienced Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is able to begin placing in work together with his new-look offense. Based on NFL Network, Rodgers is in Inexperienced Bay and can take part in obligatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday.

Rodgers has not participated within the workforce’s voluntary offseason exercises, however as anticipated he’s current for the subsequent set of workforce actions. The obligatory minicamp will run by way of Thursday, after which the workforce will transition again to voluntary actions.

Whereas at minicamp, Rodgers will start to mesh together with his new offensive weapons and modify to not having broad receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, or Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who’s now on the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs.

As a substitute, Rodgers can be chasing his second Tremendous Bowl ring with returning pass-catchers Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan and Amari Rodgers; free agent signee Sammy Watkins; and 2022 draft picks Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

This 12 months’s minicamp is quite a bit totally different than final 12 months’s state of affairs, when it was nonetheless very up within the air whether or not Rodgers could be in Inexperienced Bay for for much longer. Final 12 months right now, Rodgers was a no-show at workforce conferences that kicked off Packers’ obligatory minicamp.

Since then, Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension to maintain him with the workforce that drafted him 24th general in 2005.