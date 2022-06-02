Packers’ Aaron Rodgers says he thinks of retirement ‘all the time’ and can ‘definitely see the end coming’

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is again in Inexperienced Bay after signing a large contract extension in March, however that does not imply the 38-year-old is not eager about hanging up his cleats. The longer term Corridor of Famer admits that he thinks about retirement usually.

Rodgers stated the sport can develop into rather a lot, and as he ages, his objectives are altering.

“I take into consideration (retirement) on a regular basis,” Rodgers stated during a quarterback roundtable that TNT ran after “The Match” golf occasion. “And I resonate with what Tom [Brady] stated concerning the mindset of 55-45 (proportion of eager to play). While you commit, you are 100%.”

Rodgers in contrast his scenario to just about 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who retired, then unretired, this offseason.

“The older you get, the pursuits change and the grind, I feel, wears on you a bit bit extra, and the soccer half, that is the simple half. That is the enjoyment,” Rodgers stated. “It is the opposite stuff that wears on you and makes you consider life after soccer. Tommy clearly set the bar so excessive with taking part in so a few years, however I can undoubtedly see the tip coming.”

There have been rumors all final season that Rodgers’ time in Inexperienced Bay could be over, particularly after the crew traded as much as take quarterback Jordan Love within the first spherical of the 2020 NFL Draft. However Rodgers has performed in all however one sport since and carried out extremely nicely, changing into the primary back-to-back NFL MVP since Peyton Manning in 2008-09. Then he signed an extension.

That does not imply he will not retire quickly, however for now, he is gearing up for an additional season in Inexperienced Bay to chase his second Tremendous Bowl.