Packers’ David Bakhtiari joins growing list of contract restructures ahead of free agency, per report

The name of the game for the Green Bay Packers as of late hasn’t simply been to figure out what reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers will do, but to also try and get as much cap savings as possible ahead of 2022 NFL free agency. To the latter point, they’ve unleashed several contract restructures over the past several days and, on Saturday, added at least one more to the list — this time pulling a trigger on the contract of five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.

The Packers have reportedly restructured Bakhtiari’s contract, per Field Yates of ESPN, converting $11.58 million of it into a signing bonus and free up significant cap space in the process. According to OverTheCap.com, a 2022 restructure of Bakhtiari’s deal could create as much has $8.186 million in cap space, giving the Packers that much more to work with as they work toward answering key free agency questions headlined by contract talks (and/or a looming franchise tag decision) on All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

As the top free agent in the league this offseason, Adams is on track to either reset the market at the position or land a franchise tag worth nearly $19.13 million.

The team also recently restructured deals on running back Aaron Jones, who signed a four-year, $48 million contract last March, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark — two moves that freed up roughly $14 million toward the club’s cap. Having been thrust from the playoffs for a second consecutive season after earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Packers have a lot to figure out and are all-in on creating the funds to help them attempt to reload for 2022.