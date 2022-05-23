Packers hyping up another wideout after losing Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers are already hyping up Amari Rodgers as a player who could help offset losing Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Green Bay may have signed veteran wideout Sammy Watkins in free agency, as well as drafted three receivers this spring, including Christian Watson No. 34 overall out of North Dakota State. However, Packers wide receivers coach Jason Vrable believes Rodgers could see a huge leap in his production in his second year out of Clemson. Green Bay took Rodgers in the third round in 2021.

Here is what Vrable said to Zach Kruse of USAToday.com about the next big thing in Green Bay.

“Biggest thing we worked on, I talked to him in the offseason, how do you get your confidence? Well, you work and train harder than you ever did,” said Vrable to Zach Kruse of USAToday.com. “So if you were to see him right now, he already looks faster and strongerthan he ever did. He’s in the best shape of his life. His mindset is, ‘I’m going to be the No. 1 guy at all three positions.’ He has that going for him. His route-running is already cleaner and crisper. He’s trained an entire offseason.”

Rodgers only had four catches for 45 yards on eight targets in his rookie season with the Packers.

Green Bay Packers are building up the hype around Amari Rodgers in year two

Rodgers may have been a productive playmaker in college catching passes from Trevor Lawrence, but it is critical he has a big-time season this fall for Green Bay. The Packers are counting on him. The good news for Rodgers is there will be more available targets potentially coming his way, especially with Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling skipping town in their free agency periods.

Watson may have the higher ceiling coming out of college, given his draft selection and all. However, Rodgers has been in the Green Bay system a year longer than his new teammate. Together, they will help the Packers push for another NFC North crown. Frankly, it may take another MVP-level season out of starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get to the Super Bowl.

Though the NFC may be down to some extent, Green Bay is not expected to be the juggernaut it was a year ago. The Packers have lost key pieces off last year’s roster to free agency. Factor in the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams playing in the same NFC and there are no guarantees Green Bay gets the No. 1 seed for the third season in a row. They will have to earn it.

If Green Bay wants to reach the summit, the Rodgers-to-Rodgers connection has to be strong.