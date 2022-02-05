Packers in talks with former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia for special teams coordinator job, per report

The Green Bay Packers had the worst special teams unit in the NFL during the 2021 season. That unit also failed the Packers at the worst possible time, with several special-teams errors contributing in a major way to the team’s divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

So, it made sense when earlier this week, the team parted ways with former special teams coach Maurice Drayton. Now, it appears they may have their eye on Drayton’s replacement. According to a report from Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers have been in talks with former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia about the role.

Bisaccia is a longtime special teams coach who stepped in as interim coach following the resignation of former Raiders coach Jon Gruden. He had spent the previous three-plus seasons working under Gruden with the Raiders, and before that had spent five years with the Dallas Cowboys, two with the then-San Diego Chargers, and nine with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also spent 13 years coaching special teams (along with running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and defensive ends at different times) at the college level.

The Raiders ranked, on average, 20th in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA in four years under Bisaccia, with three bottom-third finishes. That’s not great, but it’s a marked improvement over the Packers’ 32nd-ranked unit in 2021. In the previous two seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur and former special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga, the Packers had finished 18th and 25th in the same metric.

So, this has been a long-running issue for them, and Bisaccia may end up being the one to fix it.