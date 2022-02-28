Packers leave Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams off announcement of international game in London

The Green Bay Packers will be the final NFL team to play an international regular season game, 17 years after the league first decided to play regular season football outside the United States. Green Bay will play one of the two games scheduled at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this fall, as announced by by the organization and the NFL Monday.

When the Packers made the announcement that they were playing in London, the team posted a graphic featuring several players in a setup recalling the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover. There were two notable players missing, one of whom is still under contract with the team and is the reigning back-to-back league MVP.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

Whether Rodgers plays with the Packers in 2022 and beyond is still up in the air, but Green Bay choosing to omit him is interesting. Teams have already called the Packers about acquiring Rodgers, who has denied he wanted to be the highest-paid player in NFL history. Rodgers still has one year left on his contract with a cap number of $46,664,156. A new deal would actually save significant amounts of cap space for Green Bay, as the Packers are currently $30,402,970 over the salary cap.

Then there’s the Adams decision, which is tied to Rodgers. The Packers could slap the franchise tag on Adams in order to convince Rodgers to stay, or reward their star wide receiver by giving him a long-term deal before the franchise tag deadline on March 8.

Rodgers said he will be making his decision whether to remain with the Packers, seek another team, or retire soon. His impending decision may be why the Packers left him off their London announcement, as there’s no assurance he will be on the Packers when they play that game.

The situation is awkward, especially since Rodgers is still under contract with Green Bay. Certainly a mixed signal between the Packers social media team and the franchise, creating even more confusion as the Rodgers decision looms.