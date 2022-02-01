Packers part ways with special teams coach Maurice Drayton following ugly playoff loss, per report

The Green Bay Packers will have a new special teams coach in 2022. Maurice Drayton is out after just one year as the Packers’ special teams coach, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Drayton spent three seasons with the Packers, who will have a new special teams coach for a third time under Matt LaFleur.

Green Bay’s special teams were ranked 31st in the NFL according to longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin. The Packers’ special teams units had a forgettable outing during their 13-10 loss to the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. The 49ers’ only touchdown came off a blocked punt. San Francisco also blocked Mason Crosby’s 39-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the first half. Deebo Samuel’s 45-yard kickoff return at the start of the second half set up the 49ers’ first points of the game.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Drayton served as the Packers’ assistant special teams coach from 2018-20. He served the same role with the Colts during the 2016 and ’17 seasons.

A possible candidate could be Rich Bisaccia, a longtime special teams coach who recently led the Raiders to the playoffs as interim head coach. Bisaccia won a Super Bowl ring as the Buccaneers’ special teams coach during the 2002 season.