Packers QB Aaron Rodgers truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022, per report

Aaron Rodgers’ future has been one of the biggest NFL topics since the Green Bay Packers lost in the NFC divisional round. And even after six weeks, the reigning two-time league MVP still doesn’t appear to be leaning one way or the other. In fact, he’s truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

There is a great deal of positivity in Green Bay as it relates to Rodgers returning for the 2022 season, per Rapoport. But with less than two weeks to go before the start of free agency, Rodgers is reportedly going back and forth on if he wants to stay with the Packers. The thinking has been that Rodgers and the team would come to a decision on next season before March 16, the official start of free agency.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said this week from the NFL Scouting Combine that he has not heard from a single team with regard to possible trade offers for Rodgers. The Broncos have been a team that has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Rodgers, especially after the team hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be their new head coach. Hackett, however, said this week that he is staying away from any talks regarding Rodgers.

Green Bay’s brass has rolled out the red carpet when it comes to doing whatever it can to entice Rodgers to come back, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. It has been reported that the Packers and Rodgers have discussed a new, short-term contract that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid player. Rodgers himself has said that he has had positive talks with the Packers this offseason. The Packers would have to trade Rodgers if he is to play elsewhere in 2022, as Rodgers still has two years left on his current deal.

Rodgers has played some of the best football of his career since the Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, Rodgers has won two league MVP awards, raising his total tally to four. In 2020, Rodgers led the NFL with 48 touchdown passes while completing a league-high 70.7% of his passes. In 16 games last season, Rodgers threw 37 touchdowns against just four interceptions while helping Green Bay sew up the No. 1 seed for the second straight year.

The Packers have come up short in recent playoffs, however. Green Bay lost at home to the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFC Championship Game, a year after falling in San Francisco one game shy of the Super Bowl. The Packers were upset by the visiting 49ers in the divisional round of the 2021 playoffs, as Green Bay’s Super Bowl drought reached 11 years. Green Bay’s last Super Bowl win came at the end of the 2010 season, when Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the Packers’ 31-25 win over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Green Bay has been shedding salary cap space in the days leading up to free agency. The Packers would ideally like to have both Rodgers and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams back in the fold for the 2022 season. The duo has been the NFL’s best over the past several years, as Adams has caught 29 touchdowns over the past two years.