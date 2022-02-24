Packers restructure Aaron Jones’ contract, clear $3M in cap space ahead of Davante Adams decision, per report

A year after signing Aaron Jones to a four-year, $48 million extension, the Packers have restructured their star running back’s contract in order to clear just over $3 million in 2022 salary cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Jones is due $8.9 million this year, which is double his cap number from last season, but Green Bay has converted $3.85 million of his pay into a signing bonus, while adding two voidable years to his deal, to free up space this offseason.

Jones will remain under contract through 2024 as part of the restructure. After back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, the running back saw a slight dip in production in 2021, missing two games with an MCL sprain, but still posted a combined 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The move comes just a day after the Packers finalized a similar restructure with defensive lineman Kenny Clark, clearing almost $11 million in cap space. Green Bay still entered Thursday roughly $32 million over the projected 2022 cap, with a decision on pending free agent wide receiver Davante Adams still looming. Adams is an obvious candidate for the franchise tag, projected around $19 million for WRs, but his future may also be tied to that of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose own contract could be adjusted this offseason.

Rodgers is expected to inform the Packers of his 2022 plans soon, whether that be a return to Green Bay, retirement, or a requested trade. If he stays, however, he’d be a candidate for an extension, with his current contract set to expire in 2023. A new deal could save Green Bay more than $20 million in 2022. An extension for cornerback Jaire Alexander could also help Green Bay get under the cap, as would a release or trade of pass rushers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith, who are due a combined $27.8 million this coming season.