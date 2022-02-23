Packers restructure Kenny Clark’s contract, clear nearly $11 million in cap space, per report

The Green Bay Packers need to do significant work on their salary cap situation. They took a sizable step in the right direction on Tuesday, as Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark has agreed to a contract restructure that will clear $10.8 million in cap space, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

To create that cap space, the Packers converted $7.2 million of Clark’s salary and $6.4 million of a roster bonus into a $13.6 million roster bonus. The Packers also spread out Clark’s cap hit by adding two voidable years to his current deal.

Prior to Clark’s restructure, the Packers were an estimated $42.7 million over the cap. They will have to get under the cap before March 16, the official start of the new league year. In order to do so, Green Bay may ask running back Aaron Jones to restructure his deal in order to free up more cap space. Jones, who is entering the second year of his four-year, $48 million deal, has a $15.25 million cap hit for the 2022 season.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Along with clearing cap space, keeping All-Pro receiver Davante Adams in Green Bay is surely among the Packers’ main offseason priorities. But that will require more work to be done as it relates to Green Bay’s salary cap situation in order for this to happen. The Packers are also unsure about the future of Aaron Rodgers, who will almost certainly have to adjust his contract before the start of next season. Rodgers currently carries a cap hit of almost $47 million.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Clark is two years into his four-year, $70 million extension that was signed in August of 2020. The 27th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Clark has tallied 22.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries during his six seasons with the Packers.