Packers’ Romeo Doubs, rookie Luke Musgrave building rapport with Jordan Love in OTAs

rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags
The 2023 season can be a variety of firsts for brand new Green Bay Packers beginning quarterback Jordan Love, and that incorporates going via arranged group actions as THE GUY. According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Love balled out on Wednesday as he persistently attached with second-year wideout Romeo Doubs, a participant head trainer Matt LaFleur mentioned in April has “some Davante Adams-type movement skills.”
Love finished seven of his 10 passes in the one two-minute drill of the day with 4 of the ones completions thrown to Doubs. Two of them had been in crucial third-and-medium eventualities. One of Love’s 3 incompletions used to be a spike to prevent a operating clock. To be honest to the Green Bay protection, the Wednesday OTA follow used to be shorts and jerseys with out pads, and the protection used to be with out beginning cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Keisean Nixon. Still, the Love-Doubs chemistry is a good Green Bay can construct upon.
“I’m just making sure I’ll be there for him,” Doubs mentioned, in step with the Green Bay Press Gazette, after the follow. “That’s my biggest phrase right now. As long as I’m there for him, I feel like everything else will take care of itself.”
Doubs, who traveled out to California previous this offseason to figure out with Love, hauled in a landing in the prior OTA consultation in which media may follow, making himself to be had after executing on an out-route.
“It’s good to see him pick up where he was at, at one time, and very encouraged by his progress and just his overall knowledge,” LaFleur mentioned Wednesday. “You can tell he feels comfortable. I think really all the guys who were a part of it last year as rookies, it’s amazing how far they’ve come up to this point.”
Another participant the Packers are amazed through presently is rookie tight finish Luke Musgrave, Green Bay’s first of 2 second-round alternatives in the 2023 NFL Draft. He secured in all probability Love’s very best throw of the day, a 20-yard laser the quarterback threaded over the center and previous protection from protection Tarvarius Moore, a unfastened agent signee this offseason.
Musgrave’s athleticism — a 4.61 40-yard sprint, with a domineering construct of 6-foot-6, 253 kilos — has the Packers training team of workers drooling.
“He is different,” LaFleur mentioned.
The head trainer, alternatively, mentioned Musgrave’s soccer intelligence is the main explanation why he has earned many early alternatives with the offensive starters. Not repeating errors and executing ideas discovered briefly in conferences on most sensible of the eye-popping body has the rookie in the group’s excellent graces early.
“He does have an elite trait, that he can flat fly,” LaFleur mentioned. “And he’s a big, long target. So we’re very excited about him and the progress he’s made up to this point, and we’ve got to continue to push him.”
It’s early but, however Love’s and his younger supporting solid’s skill to develop in combination is paying dividends in the Packers’ offseason program.