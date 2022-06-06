Packers rookie didn’t appreciate this highlight from ‘Madden NFL 23’

Inexperienced Bay Packers rookie Tariq Carpenter was on the unlucky finish of a current spotlight video clip posted by the “Madden” soccer franchise’s official Twitter account.

Within the brief clip, Carpenter – a seventh-round decide of the Packers who could transition from security to linebacker in Inexperienced Bay – was tasked with protecting Los Angeles Rams receiver and Tremendous Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp one-on-one on the surface. The online game developer was making an attempt to showcase new launch strikes and press counters by vast receivers within the upcoming sport.

Unsurprisingly, digital Kupp beat the press, minimize inside and was vast open whereas Carpenter trailed far behind.

Having Kupp go towards a rookie security actually helped create the video-game spotlight.

Carpenter, who’s sporting No. 24 within the clip, had some enjoyable with the entire thing on Twitter after the video was launched.

Luckily for the Packers, Carpenter is unlikely to ever be protecting Kupp one-on-one in a scenario like this. And if he ever does, the outcome will seemingly look so much just like the digital simulation.