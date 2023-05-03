PacWest shares crumble as Wall Street shuns midsize banks

In terms of failed banks, First Republic is now among them. Following the sudden collapse of three prominent banks in a matter of weeks, investors in the sector are bailing, causing the fate of another regional lender, PacWest Bancorp, to hang in the balance. Its shares have crumbled, falling 55% to $2.88, as the bank weighs strategic options, including a possible sale. On Monday, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, announced that the bank had agreed to buy virtually all assets of First Republic as federal financial regulators arranged a shotgun marriage with the firm and shares in First Republic began to slide. The banking industry was further destabilized, with shareholders becoming increasingly wary of midsize lenders after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed due to a massive capital flight and Signature Bank also failed just days later following depositors’ rush to withdraw their funds. The KBW regional bank index lost 29% this year, with other regional bank stocks such as Western Alliance, Comerica, and Zions Bancorporation continuing to suffer. Although PacWest’s stock price has plummeted recently, it has not encountered the same severe capital flight that led to the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank.



