Padres, Dodgers set to play MLB’s first regular-season games in South Korea in 2024, per report

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly making plans to play regular-season games in South Korea subsequent yr, in accordance to a report by means of the San Diego Union-Tribune. However, Major League Baseball (MLB) has no longer showed this news. San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim, who performed for the Nexen/Kiwoon Heroes franchise in the Korea Baseball Organization from 2014-20, is without doubt one of the most well liked gamers in the rustic.

As a part of the brand new collective bargaining settlement, MLB and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) agreed to play extra regular-season games out of the country. In reality, the Padres and San Francisco Giants lately performed the first-ever regular-season games in Mexico City, whilst the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are set to play in London subsequent month. Below is the league’s tentative global time table:

Spring coaching Puerto Rico/Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic Opening weekend Asia Tokyo May Mexico City Mexico City Mexico City June London Paris London September San Juan San Juan

There are these days 5 Korean-born gamers on MLB rosters: Kim, Ji-Hwan Bae and Ji-Man Choi (Pittsburgh Pirates), Rob Refsnyder (Boston Red Sox), and Hyun-Jin Ryu (Toronto Blue Jays). Refsnyder used to be born in South Korea and followed by means of a California circle of relatives as an toddler. Choi (Achilles) and Ryu (Tommy John surgical operation) are each these days at the injured listing.

Ryu, who is thought of as one of the vital biggest Korean pitchers ever, is anticipated to go back from elbow reconstruction later in the season. He will likely be a loose agent after this season and, if the 36-year-old continues pitching subsequent yr, a go back to the Dodgers (and even signing with the rival Padres) and a shuttle to Korea can be a storybook starting to the brand new season.

MLB has performed regular-season games in Australia, London, Mexico City, Puerto Rico, and Tokyo, however Korea can be new territory, as would the Dominican Republic subsequent spring and Paris in June 2025. Based on MLB’s journeys to Tokyo, the Korea games can be performed a few week sooner than Opening Day, whilst spring coaching games are being performed stateside.

The NL West department opponents, the Dodgers and Padres, will conclude a three-game weekend sequence at Petco Park on Sunday evening.