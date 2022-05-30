Padres’ Grisham walks it off vs Pirates, his 2nd of career

SAN DIEGO — Trent Grisham hit a two-run walkoff dwelling run within the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres, who’ve struggled offensively, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Sunday to take two of three.

Grisham drove a 2-Zero pitch from Chris Stratton (2-2) off the right-field foul pole to herald computerized runner Jorge Alfaro. It was the second profession walkoff homer by Grisham.

Luis García (4-2) received the win for the Padres.

Alfaro, the catcher, made an enormous play to finish the highest of the 10th. Pirates computerized runner Hoy Park, known as up earlier within the day from Triple-A, broke for dwelling on a wild pitch to the backstop, however Alfaro performed the carom completely and dove to tag out Park.

Padres rookie lefty MacKenzie Gore pitched seven scoreless innings earlier than the Pirates broke via towards Nabil Crismatt to tie it at 2-2 within the eighth.

BLUE JAYS 11, ANGELS 10

LOS ANGELES — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled dwelling the tiebreaking run within the eighth inning for his season-high fifth RBI, and Toronto overcame two homers by Shohei Ohtani to finish a four-game sweep of Los Angeles.

Raimel Tapia added three RBIs and Bo Bichette hit a tying homer within the eighth for Toronto, which capped its first four-game sweep of the Angels in 30 years with its highest-scoring efficiency of the season.

Toronto blew a four-run lead and Los Angeles blew a three-run lead in a wild recreation that includes 25 mixed hits and highlighted early on by Ohtani’s newest energy show. Ohtani hit a solo homer within the first inning and a two-run shot within the third for his ninth profession multi-homer recreation. The AL MVP has seven homers in Might and 11 this season.

Taylor Ward had a two-run homer and an RBI double for the Angels, who’ve misplaced a season-high 5 straight and 9 of 12 after their perpetually poor pitching employees’s newest struggles.

Adam Cimber (6-2) received the win for Toronto, whereas Jose Quijada (0-1), who hadn’t pitched within the majors since April 7, was given the loss. David Phelps pitched the ninth for his first save since 2019.

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 3

ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna hit two dwelling runs as a part of Atlanta’s barrage of extra-base hits in its win over Miami, giving the Braves their first profitable homestand of the season.

Of the Braves’ 11 hits, 9 have been for further bases, together with six doubles. Ozuna’s second homer of the sport, his 10th of the season, traveled 458 ft into the higher left-field seats within the third.

Austin Riley had two hits and drove in two runs for Atlanta. Ozuna and Riley hit back-to-back homers off Elieser Hernández within the first inning. Ozzie Albies and William Contreras hit back-to-back doubles to provide a run within the second.

Miami’s Jorge Soler offered all the crew’s runs by hitting two homers. Max Fried (5-2) gave up the primary of these within the first inning earlier than posting 5 consecutive scoreless innings. Kenley Jansen had two strikeouts within the ninth for his 12th save with Atlanta.

Hernández (2-5) allowed 4 runs in 4 innings.

WHITE SOX 5, CUBS 4,

12 INNINGS

CHICAGO — Jake Burger atoned for a expensive error with a game-ending RBI single within the 12th inning, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox topped the Chicago Cubs in a wild finale to the season collection between the crosstown rivals.

Danny Mendick opened the White Sox’s 12th as the automated runner andadvanced on Andrew Vaughn’s grounder to second towards Robert Gsellman (0-2). Burger then drove Gsellman’s subsequent pitch into left for the profitable hit.

Matt Foster (1-0) labored a scoreless 12th, serving to the White Sox to a sorely wanted victory after they misplaced shortstop Tim Anderson to a proper groin pressure within the fifth.

The White Sox appeared as if they’d received the sport within the 11th after pinch-hitter Leury García tried a sacrifice, and Gsellman’s throw received away from first baseman Alfonso Rivas. However García was known as out for interference and Adam Engel was despatched again to second.

The Cubs opened a 3-1 lead with two runs within the 10th, and the White Sox responded with two runs within the backside half of the 10th. The Cubs scored once more within the 11th, however the White Sox tied it again up.

The Cubs wasted a terrific begin by Marcus Stroman, who pitched seven innings of three-hit ball.

Dylan Stop had two hits, 5 strikeouts and 4 walks in seven innings for the White Sox.

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1

PHOENIX — Tyler Anderson threw six efficient innings, Will Smith added a solo homer and Los Angeles swept a four-game collection from Arizona.

Anderson (6-0) continued his streak of nice pitching, giving the Dodgers’ rotation a much-needed carry after accidents to Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney. The veteran left-hander scattered 5 hits and has given up simply two earned runs over his final 21 innings, spanning three begins that each one resulted in wins.

Smith pushed the Dodgers forward 1-Zero within the second, driving the 12th pitch of the at-bat into the Chase Subject swimming pool that sits simply behind the right-center area wall.

The Dodgers — who received regardless of simply 4 hits — added two extra runs within the third on Freddie Freeman’s RBI single and Trea Turner’s RBI groundout.

Craig Kimbrel gave up a run within the ninth however nonetheless recorded his 10th save.

Zach Davies (2-3) took the loss, giving up three earned runs over 5 1/Three innings. David Peralta drove within the D-backs’ lone run with a pinch-hit triple within the ninth.

RED SOX 12, ORIOLES 2

BOSTON — Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer, one in every of Boston’s season-high 5 longballs, and the Crimson Sox coasted over Baltimore.

Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, Franchy Cordero and Christian Arroyo every hit a solo drive for the Crimson Sox, who posted their ninth win in 12 video games.

All 5 Boston dwelling runs got here in 4 innings towards Bruce Zimmermann (2-3), who was tagged for six runs and eight hits. He allowed a earlier career-high 4 homers in his final begin Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Jake Pivetta (4-4) gave up one run on 5 hits in six innings, bettering to 4-Zero with a 1.59 ERA in his final 5 begins.

Trey Mancini had three hits for the Orioles, who’ve misplaced 4 of six.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 3

MINNEAPOLIS — Sonny Grey cruised earlier than leaving within the seventh inning due to proper pectoral soreness, and Minnesota beat Kansas Metropolis behind Gio Urshela’s three-run homer.

Grey (3-1) allowed two hits and retired 14 in a row earlier than Andrew Benintendi’s single main off the seventh.

With a 3-1 depend on Bobby Witt Jr. and Kansas Metropolis asking for a video overview to attempt to get successful batter name, Twins supervisor Rocco Baldelli and athletic coach got here to the mound as Grey gave the impression to be making an attempt to stretch a muscle close to his pitching shoulder. Grey was changed by Griffin Jax, who struck out Witt and allowed MJ Melendez’s RBI double.

Nick Gordon and Trevor Larnach hit the Twins’ first consecutive solo homers of the season within the fourth.

Zack Greinke (0-4) gave up 5 runs, six hits and two walks in 4 innings. Supervisor Mike Matheny mentioned his pitcher had elbow/flexor ache.

GIANTS 6, REDS 4

CINCINNATI — Evan Longoria hit his fourth dwelling run in 4 video games, a go-ahead, three-run drive in a six-run eighth inning, to carry San Francisco over Cincinnati and keep away from a three-game sweep.

Tyler Mahle took a no-hit bid into the seventh and Cincinnati led 2-Zero within the eighth when Tommy La Stella doubled off Jeff Hoffman with one out, Wilmer Flores walked with two outs and Joc Pederson slapped a run-scoring single to proper.

Artwork Warren (2-2) relieved, and Longoria reached down for a a full-count fastball on the skin nook and drove it to the alternative area in proper.

Brandon Crawford walked, Thairo Estrada singled, Joel Kuhnel relieved and Luis González doubled in two runs for a 6-2 lead.

Alex Cobb allowed the 2 runs and 4 hits in six innings with eight strikeouts. John Brebbia (3-0), the second of three relievers, pitched a one-hit seventh and helped drop NL-worst Cincinnati to 16-31.

Mahle pitched 6 2/Three innings, his longest outing since Aug. 29.

NATIONALS 6, ROCKIES 5

WASHINGTON — Juan Soto snapped a 15-game dwelling run drought with a two-run shot, Tanner Rainey received the ultimate 5 outs and Washington held off Colorado.

Soto, who hadn’t homered since Might 12 towards the Mets, added a double and a stroll for the Nationals, who took three of 4 from the Rockies. Lane Thomas had a two-run homer.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (1-5) exited with an obvious left leg harm with two outs within the sixth inning. Freeland, who was helped off the sphere, was charged with 5 runs on seven hits. He walked 4 and struck out two.

After pulling inside 6-Three within the seventh, the Rockies received RBI singles from Brendan Rodgers and Sam Hilliard with one out within the eighth towards Kyle Finnegan. With runners on first and third, Nationals nearer Rainey struck out Elias Diaz and Charlie Blackmon.

Rainey completed with a 1-2-Three ninth for his fifth save.

Nationals starter Josiah Grey (5-4) labored round three hits and 4 walks to permit one run over 5 innings.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Taylor Partitions and Ji-man Choi homered for Tampa Bay’s solely hits, and the crew scored two runs within the seventh inning on 4 walks and successful batter in a 4-2 win over New York.

Partitions, in a 1 for 34 slide, homered on a 3-1 fastball from Luis Severino (3-1) for a 2-1 lead within the fifth after which made an excellent defensive play to finish the eighth inning.

Gleyber Torres had three hits, together with a second-inning dwelling run towards Shane McClanahan (5-2). It was Torres’ ninth dwelling run of the season.

Aaron Choose hit his main league-leading 18th dwelling run, a drive off Colin Poche within the eighth.

J.P. Feyereisen pitched an ideal ninth for his first save this season in two probabilities.

TIGERS 2, GUARDIANS 1

DETROIT — Harold Castro homered for the third time in three video games and Jeimer Candelario additionally linked in Detroit’s win over Cleveland.

Detroit received regardless of getting simply 4 hits. The Tigers beat Cleveland for simply the seventh time of their final 28 video games at Comerica Park.

Tigers starter Elvin Rodriguez pitched 4 scoreless innings, permitting two hits in his second main league begin. He struck out 4 and walked none earlier than exiting with lower-body cramping. Gregory Soto, the sixth Detroit pitcher, labored round a two-out single and closed for his eighth save.

Luke Maile drove in Cleveland’s lone run within the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Andres Gimenez. Castro homered within the fourth off Triston McKenzie (3-4).

BREWERS 8, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS — Corbin Burnes tossed seven shutout innings and Jace Peterson hit a three-run homer to guide Milwaukee over St. Louis.

Lorenzo Cain and Rowdy Tellez additionally homered for the Brewers, who’ve received 4 of six and stretched their highway document to 13-10.

Burnes (3-2), the reigning NL Cy Younger Award winner, handed the 10-strikeout mark for the fourth recreation in a row with 11 and allowed solely two hits — the primary being a double from Juan Yepez within the fourth.

Miles Mikolas (3-3) gave up six earned runs on 9 hits over 5 2/Three innings.

St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt prolonged his hitting streak to 20 video games with a single within the ninth inning. He has reached base safely in a career-best 34 consecutive video games.