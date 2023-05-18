Padres’ Manny Machado takes minority ownership role in MLS San Diego expansion team

San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is amongst 4 restricted companions who had been officially introduced Thursday because the homeowners of a Major League Soccer expansion franchise awarded to San Diego. Machado is a part of a bunch of homeowners that comes with Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.

Machado, a six-time MLB All-Star who has performed for the Padres since 2019, invested in San Diego’s MLS team simply months after signing an 11-year, $350 million contract extension in February. “I am grateful for the opportunity to join the San Diego MLS ownership group. I continue to plant roots in this amazing community that means so much to me and build upon my connection with the incredible fans,” Machado stated in a press liberate. “I’m further encouraged by the club’s commitment and experience that it brings, through Right to Dream, in developing young athletes personally, academically and athletically, and excited to support the growth of soccer in San Diego.”

Machado joins a rising listing of athletes from main American sports activities who’ve invested in MLS groups, together with Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Ken Griffey Jr., and lots of extra.

San Diego’s new MLS team is ready to enroll in the league in 2025 and can play their house video games at Snapdragon Stadium.