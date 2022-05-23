Padres place Mike Clevinger on injured list with triceps strain after three starts

The San Diego Padres announced on Sunday night that they had placed right-hander Mike Clevinger on the injured list with a strained right triceps. The IL stint is backdated to May 21. In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled right-hander Steven Wilson from Triple-A El Paso.

Clevinger, 31 years old, had made three starts for the Padres this season after returning from Tommy John surgery. In those outings, he’d accumulated a 3.21 ERA (118 ERA+) and a 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 14 innings. His most recent appearance had been his best to date, as he held the Phillies to one hit and no walks over five scoreless frames as part of a winning effort.

Clevinger, originally acquired from the Cleveland Guardians at the 2020 trade deadline, missed all of the 2021 season after undergoing the aforementioned Tommy John surgery. He’s scheduled to reach free agency this winter.

Even with Clevinger unavailable in the short term, the Padres have the ability to run out a six-pitcher rotation. Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Sean Manaea, Nick Martinez, and MacKenzie Gore have all performed at league-average or better levels so far. Blake Snell, meanwhile, made his season debut last week after being sidelined for the season’s first month-plus because of left abductor tightness, the same injury that caused his 2021 campaign to end prematurely.

Wilson, 27, has appeared in 16 games for the Padres this season. He’s compiled a 3.94 ERA (96 ERA+) and a 3.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He’ll serve in a single-inning capacity out of San Diego’s bullpen.

The Padres will enter a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday with a 27-14 record on the season. They’re just a half-game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, and they’re 4 1/2 games up on the San Francisco Giants after a three-game sweep over the weekend.