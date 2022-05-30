Padres vs. Cardinals odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Monday, May 30 best bets from proven model

A Nationwide League battle will get underway when the San Diego Padres (30-17) and the St. Louis Cardinals (26-21) match up on Monday afternoon. San Diego has gained two of its final three video games, choosing up a sequence victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the meantime, St. Louis had its two-game win streak halted, falling 8-Zero to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Packy Naughton (0-1, 2.89 ERA) will get the beginning for St. Louis. Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.86 ERA) is on the hill for San Diego.
- Padres vs. Cardinals cash line: St. Louis -115, San Diego -105
- Padres vs. Cardinals run line: San Diego -1.5 (+155)
- Padres vs. Cardinals over-under: 9 runs
- SD: Padres are 4-Zero of their final 4 highway video games
- STL: Cardinals are 6-2 of their final eight general
Featured Sport | St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres
Why it is best to again the Padres
Third baseman Manny Machado (elbow) is anticipated to return to the lineup after lacking the previous two video games. Machado has good power to all components of the sphere with some residence run energy in his swing. The five-time All-Star additionally performs terrific protection within the nook and owns a rocket of an arm. Machado leads the workforce in batting common (.357), residence runs (8), RBIs (27) and hits (60).
First baseman Eric Hosmer has a clean left-handed stroke with persistence on the dish. Hosmer can hit for common however owns a strong glove within the nook. The one-time All-Star shows an all-around sport and supplies a pleasant throwing goal at first base. Hosmer has a batting common of .321 with 4 residence runs and 24 RBIs.
Why it is best to again the Cardinals
The Cardinals’ offense has been strong all through the season. Their lineup is crammed with many succesful playmakers. St. Louis is ranked sixth within the majors in batting common (.252) and tied for fifth in doubles (83). Additionally they have loads of pace, main the MLB in stolen bases (38).
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is an enormous offensive weapon for St. Louis with big-time energy. Goldschmidt has critical run-producing skills with good pitch recognition. The six-time All-Star is an effective defensive participant with strong instincts and response time. Goldschmidt is third within the league in RBIs (40), sixth in batting common (.352) together with 10 residence runs. He is at present on a 20-game hitting streak.
Learn how to make Cardinals vs. Padres picks
