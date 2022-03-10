Page Turner Talks HGTV’s ‘Fix My Flip,’

Black America Net Featured Video CLOSE

Wholesale Actual Property investing or “Flipping” houses comes with dangers however can deliver even greater rewards. It might probably additionally set you again a couple of or main cash. Whether or not you’re a first-timer flipper or a extra skilled investor, chances are you’ll want some assist in your journey. HGTV will deliver you simply that with the debut of their new sequence, “Repair My Flip,” with host Page Turner.

Chances are you’ll bear in mind Turner from “Flip or Flop Nashville,” however she is now again on her personal and in her hometown of Los Angeles to assist inform, educate, and a bit investing in flipping.

Turner talks to BlackAmericaWeb.com concerning the new present and what we are able to anticipate. Folks could take a look at social media and take a look at the glamorous aspect of flipping however it has its struggles. When talking concerning the matter Turner stated “You understand, on social media, we all the time see the top outcomes of all of our houses that flip. We don’t actually see the method, I ought to say. We don’t see the top consequence generally, proper. We don’t see the hardship. They present us all of the glory afterward. Or generally the home is sort of disappears as a result of I’m certain they obtained caught in it. Numerous instances individuals leap into actual property as quickly as somebody says to me, I need to get in the actual property sport, that’s simple. I can try this. Oh, you assume it’s a sport? Okay, properly, I already know they’re going to lose as a result of actual property is a enterprise. We’re enjoying with some huge cash and normally individuals’s life financial savings. So the very first thing I course appropriate individuals on is the proper understanding of actual property is it’s an enormous enterprise, large business, and I educate individuals to run their flips. As such, every one among my flips is run as a enterprise. The second factor is that folks don’t have mentors. They leap head in as a result of they see us on TV, they see on social media how glamorous it’s.”

Additionally, we get discuss illustration within the DIY/Dwelling Enchancment market on a significant community similar to HGTV. Turner talks concerning the steps which can be being taken to open the doorways of variety. Turner doesn’t take the place she is in flippantly and from the appears of it, we can be represented in a significant means. Turner brings 2 a long time of information in actual property and Wholesale Actual Property.

Be sure you watch “Repair My Flip” Each Thursday beginning on March 10th at 9 pm EST/eight pm CST on HGTV or stream on Discovery+.

