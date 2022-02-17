Pair Of Labrador Retrievers Find Way Into North Texas Hospital ER Early Tuesday Morning – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A couple of Labrador Retrievers found their way into the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano Tuesday morning, Feb. 15, after they walked away from their Plano home.

This started Monday evening when Plano resident Jim Slater went out the front door to remove his car seat for his grandchildren from one car to another when two dog escaped.

“It’s pretty easy to accidentally leave the door open for a little bit sometimes, well the 30 seconds it was open, was the time they took their great escape,” said Joan Slater, Jim’s wife.

Millie is the Slater’s dog, and they were watching their daughter’s dog, Boone when this happened.

Before Joan and Jim could catch the two Labradors, they took off.

“Started looking for these two for three hours,” said Slater.

After no luck, the couple went to sleep until a phone call rang at 4 in the morning on Tuesday.

“I was a little frightened because it said Baylor Hospital and I thought that’s not far away but when a mother gets calls at that time at night you get who is in the emergency room,” said Slater.

It was a call letting them know the nursing staff at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano found Millie and Boone thanks to ID tags on their collars.

The two dogs were hanging out inside the emergency room entrance which is about three miles away from the Slater’s house.

“This sweet nurse says oh we got your dogs they are so much fun, would you like to pick them up,” said Slater.

“They had turned around and there were two labs standing in the hall and as you can expect that was super shocking to them,” said Casey Cox, Emergency Department Nurse Manager, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Plano.

As for why the Slaters think these two dogs ended up at a hospital of all places, Slater said, “They’ve been walking for 6 or 7 hours and they kept walking and you see emergency in big red and of course the whole thing is lit up, why not try there.”

A wild journey for Millie and Boone, who are not back home safe and sound.

“In the emergency department we hear all kinds of crazy stuff as you would expect but this is definitely one of those cases that will stand out,” added Cox.

“It’s one story in life you’ll never forget,” said Slater.

The Slaters tell CBS 11 they will make brownies and give it to the overnight nursing staff who found Millie and Boone.