Panel: Facility discriminated against transgender woman

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s human rights panel has dominated in favor of a transgender lady who complained that she was discriminated towards when she was denied a room by an assisted residing facility.

The Maine Human Rights Fee voted 3-2 on Monday that there have been cheap grounds that Dawn Assisted Residing violated the Maine Human Rights Act and discriminated towards the complainant on the idea of intercourse and sexual orientation or gender id.

The complainant, who initially was nameless and has since recognized herself as Marie King, 79, complained to the fee that Dawn wouldn’t admit her as a result of the ability was involved she needed to reside with a feminine roommate, attorneys for King mentioned. With King’s permission, a social employee had disclosed that she was a transgender lady on the lookout for housing in an assisted residing facility.

The ability is in Jonesport, about 200 miles (about 321 kilometers) northeast of Portland in Down East Maine.

Rhonda Chambers, the administrator for the ability, declined to touch upon the case. An legal professional for the ability didn’t return a telephone name.

King mentioned in a press release that she hopes her case helps forestall future discrimination towards transgender people who find themselves looking for elder care. Her attorneys, who’re with GLBTQ Authorized Advocates & Defenders, mentioned the case is the primary identified discrimination criticism filed within the nation by a transgender older grownup towards a long-term care facility.

“Being turned away as a result of I’m transgender was flawed and it damage,” King mentioned. “It’s a reduction to have the fee acknowledge that. I do know I’m not the one individual this has occurred to and I hope my case results in higher understanding.”

The panel’s ruling opens the door for conciliation, mentioned Amy Sneirson, govt director of the fee. Which means the events will sit right down to see if they’ll discover a decision that each helps the complainant and satisfies the fee’s issues, Sneirson mentioned.

That course of is required to occur inside 90 days, Sneirson mentioned. There isn’t any appeals course of, Sneirson mentioned.

An investigator took the case previous to Monday’s vote and offered a advice in favor of cheap grounds that Dawn violated the Maine Human Rights Act, Sneirson mentioned.

“She alleged that she was discriminated towards on the idea of intercourse, sexual orientation or gender id by being denied a housing alternative,” Sneirson mentioned.