Panthers’ Bryce Young won’t get first QB reps at OTAs, Frank Reich says; No. 1 pick will be behind Andy Dalton

When the Carolina Panthers take the sphere for his or her first set of arranged group actions, they will have a brand new quarterback beneath heart. But in step with head trainer Frank Reich, that quarterback won’t be No. 1 total pick Bryce Young. At least now not at first. Instead, it is going to be the veteran Andy Dalton.

Reich stated Saturday that Dalton will take the first reps at OTAs, in step with The Athletic; however because the “new guy,” Young will finally end up getting the vast majority of the paintings.

A 12-year veteran who began 14 video games for the Saints final yr, Dalton is heading into his age-36 season. His group has now not posted a successful document in his begins since 2015, a length all over which he has long past 33-51-1 as a starter whilst finishing 62.7% of his passes at a median of 6.9 yards in keeping with try. Needless to mention, if the Panthers are beginning him, even to start out the season, that isn’t excellent.

It turns out extremely most likely that Young will be the group’s starter on opening day, simply as Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, and Kyler Murray have been all over their rookie seasons. The final No. 1 total pick quarterback who didn’t get started opening week used to be Baker Mayfield in 2018. There are identical questions on Young’s dimension as there have been with Mayfield, however Young is regarded as a miles higher-level prospect because of his accuracy and skill to make performs outdoor the construction of the offense. It would be a fairly large dissatisfied if he didn’t finally end up beginning for Carolina in Week 1.