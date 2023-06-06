Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky pulled after allowing 4 goals in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The 2d sport of the Stanley Cup Final between Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights noticed the previous’s goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky, being pulled in the center of the sport. This used to be after he allowed 4 goals to Vegas on 13 photographs. It is the primary time this playoffs that the 13-yr veteran has given up 4 goals in consecutive video games. It is price noting that he additionally conceded 4 in each and every of his final two common-season video games.

The first duration noticed Jonathan Marchessault and Alec Martinez giving Vegas a two-purpose lead. Nicolas Roy prolonged the result in 3-0 just below 3 mins into the second one duration, following which Brett Howden’s purpose ended Bobrovsky’s night time. Howden made his approach around the crease prior to tapping the puck into a large-open internet, and this resulted in Alex Lyon changing Bobrovsky after simplest 7:10 were performed in the second one duration.

Bobrovsky were in very good shape prior to the general, successful 11 of the final 12 video games and preventing 438 of 465 photographs for a 1.95 goals-against reasonable and .942 save share. However, his efficiency in the general has no longer been spectacular, with the 2-time Vezina Trophy winner recording a 5.52 GAA and .826 save share to this point.

