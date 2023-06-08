Panthers Pro Bowl pass-rusher Brian Burns latest player to change jersey number to No. 0

This offseason, the NFL voted to permit sure avid gamers to have the opportunity to put on the jersey No. 0. Several avid gamers have already taken good thing about this new privilege to transform “agent zero,” corresponding to Calvin Ridley, Roquan Smith and D’Andre Swift.

On Wednesday, some other player introduced he used to be converting his jersey number to No. 0, as Carolina Panthers printed that celebrity pass-rusher Brian Burns used to be ditching his No. 53 for No. 0.

Burns is coming off of a profession 12 months wherein he recorded 63 mixed tackles, 22 QB hits and 12.5 sacks whilst incomes his 2nd Pro Bowl bid. The former No. 16 total pick of Florida State is without doubt one of the maximum essential avid gamers on Carolina’s roster, and the Panthers proved it after they reportedly became down a business be offering from the Los Angeles Rams that integrated a minimum of two first-round alternatives for him.

Burns and defensive take on Derrick Brown have been two avid gamers the Panthers refused to phase tactics with when negotiating for the No. 1 total choose from the Chicago Bears. General supervisor Scott Fitterer stated they have been simply too tricky to change.

“There were certain players that we never really wanted to trade,” Fitterer stated, by the use of The Athletic. “It’s so hard to replace a Derrick Brown or Brian Burns, a pass rusher (and) an interior, dominant young player on a (first) contract. D.J. (Moore), we didn’t want to move, either. But it’s a little bit easier to replace a receiver than it is a pass-rusher or a three-tech.”