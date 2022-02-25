Panthers re-sign Ian Thomas to three-year deal, was set to be a free agent this offseason

The Carolina Panthers are retaining one other considered one of their very own free brokers, resigning tight finish Ian Thomas to a three-year deal Friday. Thomas, a 2018 fourth-round choose of the Panthers, had 18 catches for 188 yards final season — enjoying 61% of the offensive snaps and beginning 13 video games.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Thomas will obtain $16.5 million within the three-year deal — together with $6.435 million within the first yr of the contract. Thomas will obtain $eight million absolutely assured.

With Thomas again within the fold, the Panthers retained their beginning tight finish from final yr — a place the franchise wants depth. Carolina additionally has Tommy Tremble and Colin Thomson returning, however preserving Thomas within the fold offers Carolina an additional pass-catching possibility.

One of many causes Carolina determined to convey again Thomas was the tight end-friendly system beneath new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, which ought to enhance his involvement within the passing sport. Thomas has simply 38 catches for 303 yards over the past two seasons, however has been a dependable blocker within the offense.

The Panthers have 19 extra unrestricted free brokers they’ve to determine whether or not they’re price retaining this offseason. Clearly bringing Thomas again was a prime precedence.