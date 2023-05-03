Panthers top Maple Leafs, take Game 1 of second-round series – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Florida Panthers began their second-round playoff series towards the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 4-2 win on Tuesday night time. Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves, whilst Matthew Tkachuk equipped 3 assists for Florida. Sam Bennett had a function and an lend a hand, and Carter Verhaeghe and Nick Cousins additionally scored for the Panthers with Aleksander Barkov registering two assists. For Toronto, Matthew Knies had his first NHL function, and Michael Bunting additionally scored. Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will take position on Thursday.

The Panthers had made a comeback from a 3-1 deficit of their earlier series to defeat the Boston Bruins in seven video games. The Maple Leafs, then again, complex to the second one spherical for the primary time since 2004 when John Tavares scored in additional time of Game 6 towards the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tied at 2 past due in the second one duration, Verhaeghe gave Florida the lead after he beat Samsonov on a breakaway at 17:47 for his fourth function of the playoffs. Toronto had a pair of possibilities to tie it within the 3rd, however Bobrovsky denied William Nylander on a really perfect toe-stop with simply over a minute left in legislation.

Cousins scored his first function on a rebound at 9:25 of the hole duration, serving to Florida get an early lead. The Maple Leafs ignored a couple of just right alternatives earlier than Bennett tipped some degree shot previous Samsonov. Knies made amends 11 seconds later via scoring his first skilled function. Following a super go from Calle Jarnkrok, Bunting scored his first of the postseason at 14:51 earlier than Verhaeghe scored to position the Panthers up.

Toronto defenseman Luke Schenn rocked Tkachuk with a success within the impartial zone. Apart from the sport, the Toronto captain John Tavares lately welcomed his 3rd kid, a daughter named Rae.

Paul Maurice, the pinnacle trainer of the Panthers, recalled his workforce’s win over the Maple Leafs within the 2002 Eastern Conference ultimate. He mentioned, (*1*)

