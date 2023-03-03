Paralyzed Oklahoma student starring in high school musical

Muskogee student paralyzed all the way through ski travel starring in high school musical Annie Miller’s theater trainer mentioned they picked the display for her ahead of the coincidence. Updated: 10:08 AM CST Mar 3, 2023

An Oklahoma student paralyzed from the chest down final spring damage is now starring in her high school musical.

Annie Miller suffered a spinal twine harm all the way through a ski travel, and her circle of relatives mentioned they did not know if she'd live on. But virtually a yr later, she's again, starring in Muskogee High School's musical.

"There are some times I don't want to do it because it reminded me of what I lost," Miller informed Tulsa-area tv station KJRH. "No matter what happens, you can still do anything you want to do. It's the getting up and finding the happy in life that keeps you going."

Miller's theater trainer mentioned they picked the display – "Emma: A Pop Musical" – for her ahead of the coincidence. When she was paralyzed, the one factor that modified used to be their set design, which scholars helped make wheelchair pleasant.