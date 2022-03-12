Paramount Pulls Plug On ‘Assisted Living’ Comedy After Cardi B Drops Out Of $30M Film

Only a week away from the manufacturing set to begin in New York, its star Cardi B has simply pulled out of the Assisted Residing solid.
The remaining solid and crew have been simply knowledgeable that the comedy has been briefly canceled, in keeping with Deadline, who broke the story.
The $30 million challenge was written by This Is Us author Kay Oyegun, set to be directed by Thembi Banks of Brooklyn 9-9, and produced by Temple Hill Leisure.
Following the story of fugitive low-level felony Amber, the rap star’s character was to aim to show her innocence for a criminal offense she didn’t commit. Whereas doing so, she finds shelter in her estranged grandmother’s retirement house, and with the assistance of previous girl prosthetics lays low in what was certain to ensue in antics throughout her keep on the residing facility.
The Hustlers star’s trigger for exit was because of extreme commitments, as she works on her upcoming second album set to be launched this 12 months, and on high of elevating her 3-year-old Kulture Kiari and a 6-month-old child boy whose identify has not been launched. Her hectic work schedule additionally included a small position as Leysa in 2021’s F9: The Quick Saga.
If something, the rap star solely appears to be responsible of being in excessive demand.
The filmmakers of Assisted Residing hope to “put the items again collectively later this 12 months,” reviews the outlet, though it’s not clear if Paramount will recast the position.
In January 2021, the WAP raptress confirmed her participation within the movie in a fan retweet that learn, “WAP = working at Paramount.”
Nonetheless, when an actor drops out of a task so quickly to filming, it’s normally adopted by authorized motion, reviews Deadline. The outlet additionally reported that the movie price an estimated $30 million.
The Bodak Yellow rapper has not but commented on her dropping out of her first main position of the Hollywood comedy function.