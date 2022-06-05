Parents are scared about gun violence in schools, and so are their school-aged children — CBS News poll

The spate of gun violence appears to be taking its toll on mother and father and kids alike. Dad and mom are involved in regards to the security of their youngsters in colleges and report feeling harassed, scared and indignant — and lots of report that their youngsters are feeling the identical.

Dad and mom on either side of the gun management debate specific concern about their youngsters’s security. Three in 4 mother and father of school-aged youngsters are a minimum of considerably involved about the opportunity of gun violence at their youngsters’s college, together with one in three who’re very involved. Giant majorities of oldsters report feeling unhappy, harassed, scared and nervous after seeing or listening to in regards to the college capturing in Uvalde, Texas. Two in three mother and father say they’re indignant.

And it is not simply the mother and father who’re involved — most mother and father say their youngsters are additionally frightened. Greater than half of oldsters say their school-aged youngsters generally fear about gun violence whereas attending college, together with greater than 1 / 4 who say they fear about it quite a bit.

Most have talked to their school-aged youngsters about gun violence within the aftermath of the varsity capturing in Uvalde, Texas, and lots of youngsters report feeling lots of the similar feelings their mother and father really feel. Majorities of oldsters say their youngsters have felt unhappiness, whereas half are nervous, scared, indignant, or harassed after seeing or listening to in regards to the capturing.

Dad and mom favor lively insurance policies of their colleges to attempt to mitigate the danger from college shootings.

Giant majorities favor having armed safety guards or police within the colleges, in addition to practising lockdowns and lively shooter drills for college kids and employees — measures that discover assist throughout partisan strains. Greater than half of oldsters additionally favor permitting academics and faculty officers to hold weapons, a measure that finds favor with nearly all Republican mother and father and most independents. Most Democratic mother and father disagree, although 4 in 10 would additionally wish to see this occur.

This CBS Information/YouGov survey was carried out with a nationally consultant pattern of two,021 U.S. grownup residents interviewed between June 1-3, 2022. The pattern was weighted in line with gender, age, race, and training based mostly on the U.S. Census American Group Survey and Present Inhabitants Survey, in addition to to 2020 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.6 factors.

