Parents mourn the loss of child who died from bacterial meningitis

FORT MYERS, Fla. — 7-year-old Theo Filus was a first-grader at Edison Park Elementary Faculty he died from bacterial meningitis.
“The medical doctors say it’s one case in a single million,” Theo’s Father Alexandre Filus mentioned.
Theo’s mother and father mentioned they don’t know the way he obtained the illness.
Theo had autism and had a busy and set routine which they are saying they didn’t deviate from.
“We don’t know, we don’t know what occurred,” Theo’s Mom Julie Silva mentioned.
Theo was his mother’s complete world.
“He’s at all times going to be my little boy, my sunshine, my all the things,” Julie Silva mentioned.
Not solely was Theo her sunshine however he was her largest instructor.
“He got here to our lives to show us the right way to be affected person, how one can love the real love,” Silva mentioned.
Regardless of solely being on this earth for 7 years, Theo made a huge impact.
“I’m grateful God give me him for 7 years,” Silva mentioned.
Theo will likely be laid to relaxation Thursday at Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m.
The varsity district in a letter to folks mentioned:
Expensive Edison Park Households,
I’m saddened to let that one in all our first grade college students, Theo Filus, died on Saturday from Bacterial Meningitis.
After letting the coed’s classmates and households know, the information was shared on social media and in our native media so I needed you to listen to it from me.
The Well being Division has been concerned and in direct communication with all households whose college students could have had shut contact with Theo. If in case you have not heard from the DOH, you do not want to fret. Nevertheless, when you really feel the necessity please name your private pediatrician with well being questions you’ll have.
I’ll have counselors on campus Tuesday for for any pupil and/or workers in want of further assist. We’re asking all workers and college students to put on blue Tuesday for our annual fifth grade kickball match since blue was Theo’s favourite shade.
Theo’s mother and father needed us to share his funeral preparations which will likely be held on Thursday, June 2nd at 10:00 am on the Fort Myers Memorial Backyard at 1589 Colonial Boulevard.
On behalf of the Filus Household, Edison Park CEA has began a Memorial Fund to lift cash for the Golisano Kids’s Hospital in honor of Theo Filus.
If you want to make a donation to the Theo Filus Memorial Fund, please submit your donations to the varsity.
All donations will likely be accepted till Friday, June third. Checks should be made out to Edison Park C.E.A.