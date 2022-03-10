Pargat Singh 1, Surinder Sodhi 0 in (election) battle of hockey legends

At the same time as his political occasion (the Indian Nationwide Congress) was swept out of political energy, two-time hockey Olympian Pargat Singh defied the chances — and an Olympic gold medalist opponent – to retain his seat within the Punjab elections, the outcomes of which had been introduced on Thursday.

The 56-year-old Pargat, a two time returning MLA from the Jalandhar Cantonment constituency was one in all solely 18 Congress occasion representatives to win in a 117 member meeting. He took dwelling 32.63 % of the vote beating Surinder Singh Sodhi (of AAP), a member of the 1980 Olympic gold medal profitable hockey crew, by 5808 votes.

Whereas Pargat gained his third straight election to the state meeting, his victory denied his opponent from making a little bit of historical past — Surinder had been bidding to turn into solely the second Olympic gold medalist to be elected to state workplace in India. He had held the lead within the early levels of counting however finally completed second with 27.99 % of the vote. Had he gained, Surinder would have been the primary Olympic gold medalist in 55 years to have gained political workplace in India. Former India captain and member of the champion 1928 Olympic crew, Jaipal Munda, had gained three phrases to the Lok Sabha within the 1950s and 1960s as a member of the erstwhile Jharkhand Get together.

Surinder Singh Sodhi was a part of the Indian hockey crew that gained a gold medal on the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. Surinder Singh Sodhi Fb web page

Former middle ahead Surinder, had been one of many stand outs for the crew on the Moscow Video games, scoring 15 objectives – probably the most by an Indian participant on the Olympics. Within the last in opposition to Spain, Surinder had scored the primary couple of objectives that gave India a cushion which might show decisive in a slim 4-Three victory, and their first gold medal in 30 years. The 64-year-old Arjuna Awardee would go on to a profession within the Punjab Police, retiring as Inspector Normal earlier than becoming a member of politics in 2016. He had first joined the AAP, earlier than becoming a member of the Congress after which lastly returning to the AAP in February final yr.

Pargat, although, was an immensely achieved participant as properly. Whereas Sodhi was a middle ahead, Pargat was a full again. Thought-about one of many best defensive gamers in Indian historical past, he captained the Indian crew on the 1992 and 1996 Olympics and later coached the aspect as properly. He was additionally a two-time medalist on the Asian Video games, profitable a silver in Beijing 1990 and a bronze at Seoul 1986. A winner of the Arjuna Award in 1989 he had additionally been awarded the Padma Shri in 1998.

Whereas Surinder had the Olympic medal, it’s his rival who’s the extra achieved in politics. Having resigned from the Punjab Police in 2012, Pargat had gained two consecutive phrases from the Jalandhar Cantt constituency – first from the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2012 after which as a consultant of the Congress in 2017. He was additionally a cupboard minister, holding portfolios of training, sports activities and NRI affairs.