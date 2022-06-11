Parkland parent sees March for Our Lives as ‘waste of time,’ suggests time at gun range instead

MIAMI – One Parkland parent says Saturday’s nationwide March for Our Lives is a ‘waste of time.’

Ryan Petty believes time could be greatest spent at a gun range, studying about gun security and accountability.

He stated he respects those that will march.

He added that few will know his ache from shedding a toddler to gun violence.

“A wonderful young lady that I had the privilege of being her father for 14 years,” stated Petty about this daughter.

“I think I learned more from Alaina than she did from me. She was tough. She was independent. Everything I do is in honor of her as a person.”

Ryan Petty’s 14-year-old daughter Alaina was murdered in 2018’s Parkland mass faculty capturing.

Survivors, victims’ households, and activists will take part in Saturday’s nationwide March for Our Lives in Parkland, calling on motion after a tragedy.

Petty believes in a special method.

“With every right comes responsibility,” stated Petty.

“So that’s why I’m calling responsible gun owners out to the range.”

Petty desires individuals to take part in Responsible Gun Owners Day at the Range, backed by the National Shooting Foundation.

“You should be proficient in using your firearm, how it works, how to keep it safe and store it safely,” added Petty.

CBS4 requested Petty why do that on the day of the marches.

“More hearts and minds will be changed tomorrow, grabbing a friend and taking them to the range than all the marches across America,” shared Petty.

Petty doesn’t imagine eradicating sure weapons or further gun management legal guidelines will cease evil actors from mass shootings.

“Quite frankly, if you ban one type of weapon, the mode of attack will simply change.”

Nine states ban or regulate assault weapons (supply Giffords Law Center).

Seven of these states are amongst eight with the bottom gun-related demise fee nationally, in accordance with CDC knowledge from 2020.

Petty fairly preserve the give attention to gun security than extra regulation. He believes if not, law-abiding residents get punished.

He stated time spent touring with the U.S. Secret Service confirmed him that.

“I can tell you it’s not as simple as marching for more background checks or banning assault weapons,” stated Petty.

He helps Florida’s behavioral menace evaluation legal guidelines in colleges.

It permits for early intervention and college help for college students.

“Finding kids on a pathway to violence and stopping them before they get there,” stated Petty.

“It prevents them from attacking a school and changing families like mine forever.”

He helps Florida regulation elevating the age to purchase firearms to 21 and purple flag legal guidelines, permitting regulation enforcement to quickly take away a weapon from somebody deemed harmful to themselves or others.

On the topic of purple flag legal guidelines, in accordance with a CBS News evaluate of state courtroom data, Florida has issued 8,969 emergency danger safety orders since 2018.

Petty believes the main focus needs to be on gun proprietor accountability and higher entry to psychological well being assets.