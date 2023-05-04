Partial verdict reached in Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial

The jury has announced a partial verdict in the highly publicized trial of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four associates who were charged with seditious conspiracy and several felony counts for their alleged roles in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The reading of the partial verdict is scheduled to take place in court by Judge Timothy Kelly, who presided over the four-month trial. If found guilty, the defendants may face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors argued that the defendants had conspired to unlawfully use force, alongside the crowds gathered in Washington, D.C., to keep former President Donald Trump in office. The government alleged that Proud Boys leaders saw themselves as “a fighting force” that was “ready to commit violence” on Trump’s behalf. The defendants were accused of being among the first wave of rioters to breach Capitol grounds over police barricades and lead the mob towards the building. Some defendants were accused of breaking windows at the Capitol, while others helped rouse the mob and push through metal barricades and police lines to enter the Capitol. Defense attorneys countered that the Proud Boys were just a glorified “drinking club” where men shared their anger and that Tarrio and others had no explicit plan to resist the election results or obstruct Congress. The trial, which began on January 12, dragged from winter into spring with dozens of witnesses called by both sides and thousands of exhibits. The verdict came less than a month before Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes will be sentenced for a conviction of seditious conspiracy.



