Parts of Florida are under a tropical storm warning : NPR

Nationwide Climate Service
Because the Atlantic hurricane season will get underway, the Nationwide Climate Service has issued a tropical storm warning for elements of Florida, together with Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Seashore.
“As of the newest advisory, Tropical Storm Warnings at the moment are in impact for all of South Florida,” Nationwide Climate Service Miami stated on Twitter early Friday morning.
Tropical storm circumstances are anticipated Friday evening and Saturday, with heavy rain anticipated in South Florida, Central Florida and the Florida Keys.
In South Florida and the Keys, flash flooding is feasible, in accordance with the National Weather Service.