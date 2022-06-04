Parts of South Florida experiencing some flooding as tropical system nears South Florida

Standing water was observed in elements of Broward County Friday night time as a tropical system neared South Florida.

The standing water was largely current in lower-lying areas, and the rain is predicted to proceed in a single day into Saturday morning.

A rain-soaked Broward County is dealing with the occasional downpour because the outer bands of this method sweep all through our house.

In elements of the county which were already saturated, we found a variety of spots, like some neighborhood streets in Dawn and parking heaps, with a variety of inches of standing water in low-lying areas vulnerable to minor flooding.

Some drivers, unsure of how deep the water was, hesitated, whereas others spent hours making an attempt to dry out their engines after stalling out throughout the water.

“I in all probability want to purchase a Jeep or one thing. This isn’t going to chop it,” one man talked about.

Down in Davie and Southwest Ranches, there was some minor pooling on darkish, slender roadways.

And in a single day, the precedence might be canal waters rising and mixing onto the highway, making it troublesome for drivers to see the place the asphalt ends and the canals begin.

Dawn moreover expert a storm Thursday, as properly, so in merely regarding the ultimate 24-36 hours, residents there have gotten a minimal of half a foot of rain and we’re anticipating additional to proceed falling.

Public works crews in Hialeah have been dealing with a manhole cowl and ponding water tucked off West 14th Avenue, north of Okeechobee Highway, in a cell dwelling group Friday night time time, the place the streets have been flooded.

Drivers have been nonetheless making their method by the use of and longtime residents say that’s nothing new — every time there’s prolonged rain, there could also be water on the highway.

One man talked about he’s been there for 25 years and he on a regular basis worries about water creeping into his dwelling.

Others talked about they’ve been merely making an attempt to make the most of of their Friday night time time.

