Pasco County Transportation announces discounted summer bus pass for students

Pasco County Public Transportation has introduced a different summer charge for students in Pasco County. Starting from June 1, students can experience MovePasco buses at a discounted charge by way of buying the “Summer Haul Pass” for $20. This pass lets in for limitless bus rides from June 1 to August 31 and is to be had to all students in Pasco County.
The “Summer Haul Pass” can also be bought at quite a lot of places all over the county, and students will wish to provide their scholar ID to make the acquisition. The places the place the pass can also be bought come with:
- MovePasco Administrative Office
- 8620 Galen Wilson Boulevard, New Port Richey
- Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller
- East/West Pasco Government Centers
- Pasco Hernando State College Campus Bookstores
- New Port Richey, Dade City & Wesley Chapel Campuses
- County Libraries