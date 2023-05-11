Passenger Terminal Today: Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Introduces Online Reporting Tool

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport launches online reporting tool Passenger Terminal Today
has reported that Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has introduced an online reporting tool for passengers. This tool will enable passengers to report any issues, from lost luggage to security concerns, online. This will help to streamline and improve the airport’s service and make it more convenient for passengers.
