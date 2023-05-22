Pat Narduzzi blasts Deion Sanders’ use of transfer portal at Colorado: ‘That’s not the way it’s meant to be’

Pittsburgh trainer Pat Narduzzi not too long ago voiced his opinion on Deion Sanders’ use of the transfer portal to rebuild the Colorado soccer staff forward of his debut season. In a scathing interview with 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello, Narduzzi criticized Sanders’ techniques to refill the skill to his liking via the portal whilst seeing a document quantity of avid gamers go away the program. Narduzzi argued that the usage of the transfer portal on this way used to be by no means meant by way of the NCAA when it followed the new regulations two years in the past and believed it displays poorly on faculty soccer coaches throughout the nation.

The program noticed 51 scholarship avid gamers input the transfer portal since Sanders took over, and Sanders has changed that manufacturing by way of including 47 avid gamers from the transfer marketplace, by way of a long way the maximum roster turnover since the NCAA followed its new transfer regulations two years in the past.

Narduzzi mentioned that he grew up in a career the place avid gamers could not be informed to depart in response to athletic talent, firmly disagreeing with Sanders’ strategies. He most popular an method the place inherited staff individuals had been coached, and if any individual sought after to depart, that used to be superb; they might not be kicked out and disagreed with that procedure totally. Essentially, he believed that Sanders had driven some proficient avid gamers away, and used to be stunned that they would need to get rid of such proficient body of workers.

This used to be not the first time Narduzzi were important of a staff’s portal utilization. In 2022 when Pitt’s vast receiver, Jordan Addison, transferred to USC, Narduzzi allegedly referred to as Trojans trainer Lincoln Riley more than one occasions to categorical his displeasure and talk about the doable of tampering. However, Riley answered and shot down Narduzzi’s allegations.