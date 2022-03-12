PATERNITY AND ALLEGED ENGAGEMENT BLUES: Chicago Bulls’ Tristan Thompson And Maralee Nichols’ Foolishness Continues To Impact Their Son

On March 4, Maralee Nichols allegedly dropped receipts in courtroom paperwork that will show claims that Chicago Bulls participant Tristan Thompson wanted nothing to do with the girl or their son, Theo, and that she could not have identified that he was engaged.
US Weekly reported that the health coach shared Snapchat messages that suggested that Tristan admitted to Maralee that he was engaged to Khloe Kardashian. The alleged statements additionally implied that he constantly tried to steer Maralee to not undergo the being pregnant, referring to his unborn little one as a “mistake.”
“I’m engaged, however I will probably be married quickly. I informed you I received’t and may’t be within the little one life in any respect certainly not … Why not wait until yoj [sic] discover the correct particular person to have a household with,” the alleged communication learn. “Why would you need a child with a person that’s engaged? You wanna preserve a mistake.”
Final April, Maralee reportedly went off on Tristan, responding in messages, “You actually simply informed me you’re engaged and are attempting to be with your loved ones. I didn’t even know you have been engaged. You could have a report of treating me like completely crap, and this complete scenario has been upsetting.”
Different data disclosed in courtroom paperwork instructed that Tristan allegedly spent a whopping $2 million for an engagement ring for Khloe. The submitting additionally revealed that the baller reportedly informed Maralee, in Could 2021, that the couple was packing up and leaving the US with their daughter, True.
Khloe was seen sporting an enormous rock on her ring finger in 2020.
“Only a heads up, me and my fiancè [sic] gonna announce publicly about out [sic] marriage,” he reportedly penned within the Snapchat message. “Only a heads up. We in all probability shifting out the nation in September and reside both in Europe or Caribbean. Higher residing for us and our household away from the bs of America.”
In February, Maralee divulged that the 30-year-old basketball participant nonetheless hadn’t seen their son, Theo – nor provided any monetary help.
“Regardless of information experiences stating in any other case, Tristan Thompson has accomplished nothing to assist his son. He has not made any try to fulfill their son, nor has he supplied any monetary help,” Nichol’s rep, Harvey Englander, mentioned.
The true sufferer on this scenario is the pair’s son, Theo. Though Maralee allegedly didn’t find out about Tristan’s supposed engagement to the truth star, she didn’t counsel that she didn’t find out about their high-profile relationship.
With out seemingly utilizing a condom, Tristan’s philandering methods caught up with him, and it seems that his son is paying for it.